Third Indian Symposium on Offshore Geotechnics begins at NIT-K

T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Delhi, said on Friday that progress in offshore geotechnics will be driven by skill development, research initiatives and innovation for sustainability.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day third Indian Symposium on Offshore Geotechnics (ISOG 2024) at the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal.

He stressed upon the growing importance of offshore geotechnics in the development of safe, sustainable, and resilient marine structures. These include critical infrastructure for renewable energy installations, coastal defence projects, subsea mining, and climate adaptation initiatives.

The ISOG 2024 being organised in collaboration with the Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS), Surathkal and Bangaluru chapters has brought together over 200 delegates from across the globe, representing academia, industry, and research communities.

Anil Joseph, president, IGS, emphasised the need for robust port infrastructure and the significant potential of offshore wind turbine projects in India’s coastal zones.

Arun Prabha, General Manager (Technical), Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. spoke on Mangaluru’s evolving infrastructure projects. Director of NIT-K B. Ravi also spoke, a NIT-K release said.