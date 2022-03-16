Third hermi-compost unit on KSHEMA campus

The third hermi-composting plant of Mangala Resource Management Private Limited will come up shortly on the campus of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA), said Executive Director of the firm Ranjan Bellarpady here on Monday.

Speaking on the occassion of founding day, Mr. Bellarpady said that the first hermi-compost plant is successfully running in Uppinangady. The second plant was installed at the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel.

“We are coming up with the third plant on the KSHEMA campus at Deralakatte. This plant will process about 2.5 tonnes of wet waste,” Mr. Bellarpady said. The firm will shortly have wet waste processing unit in the MRPL Township.

Swami Ekagamyananda, Youth Coordinator of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, said that the firm was formed three years ago in view of the need to give an institutional framework for volunteers of Swachh Mangaluru, who were involved in waste processing. “Mangala Resource is not a unit of the math. But we are only guiding it,” said Swami Jitakamananda, president of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru.

Dilraj Alva, Managing Director of the firm, said that his unit is processing wet waste of 20 apartments covering 1,000 houses in the city. They are processing two tonnes of wet waste at the Kateel temple.

Mr. Alva said that the firm is operating material recovery facility (MRF) for the last eight months in Karkala of Udupi district, where it is processing seven tonnes of dry waste every day from 45 gram panchayats. The firm has planned to start three more MRFs, he said.

The firm is paying a minimum of ₹21,000 a month to people handling waste and they are getting all statutory benefits. The firm is providing good employment opportunity to youth through the units., he added.