Third edition of Mangalore Marathon on November 10

Registration for the third edition of the Mangalore Marathon, scheduled on November 10, will start on June 1. The event will be conducted by Mangalore Runners’ Club.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Abhilash Dominic, Race Director of Mangalore Marathon 2024, said the third edition will feature a 42K full marathon, a 32K run, a 21K half marathon, a 10K, a 5K, and a 2K Gammath run. There will also be separate runs for schoolchildren. Around 5,000 running enthusiasts from the city and other parts of country will take part in the event, he said.

Mr. Dominic said they are introducing a new provision ‘Gift a Bib’, which enables participants to gift event registration to friends and family members. For seamless registration, participants can register for the event through WhatsApp.

Actor Aravind Bolar will be the chief guest for the launch of the event at the Forum Fiza Mall on June 1 at 5.30 p.m. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Managing Director of Mangaluru Smart City Limited K. Raju, and Chief Executive Officer of Niveus Solutions Abhishek Hegde, will take part in the launch event, Mr. Dominic said.