Third accused arrested in Karkala rape case

Published - August 26, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The police are questioning two more suspects in connection with the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of people staging a protest against the rape of a woman in Karkala. The protest was organised by Karnataka Bovi Vaddara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangaha along with different other organisations in Karkala on Monday, August 26. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Karkala police have arrested Abhay, 23, of Karkala Town, in connection with drugging and raping a 21-year-old woman on August 23. The police are questioning two more suspects in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said the investigation has revealed that Abhay supplied narcotic drugs to the prime accused Altaf, who used it to intoxicate the victim and rape her. Abhay is also accused of helping Altaf escape after the incident. He will be produced before the jurisdictional court on Tuesday, August 27. The police will question Abhay and take necessary legal action. Abhay has been booked for his alleged involvement in the rape. A separate case has been registered against Abhay under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Dr. Arun said the police have taken two suspects into their custody and questioned them to know their role in the rape case. The police will be shortly completing investigation of the case, he said.

The Karkala police have already arrested Altaf and another accused Savera (Xavier) Richard Quadras in connection the rape. Narcotic substances were detected in the blood sample of the 21-year-old rape victim.

Karnataka Bovi Vaddara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha and various Dalit organisations staged a protest in Karkala on Monday, August 26, seeking the arrest of all persons allegedly involved in the rape of the woman of their community. V. Sunil Kumar tKarkala MLA, took part in the protest.

