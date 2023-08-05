HamberMenu
Thieves attempt to steal ATM using earthmover in Surathkal

As they were attempting to take away the ATM machine, it fell off and alarm was generated soon after, alerting the bank manager

August 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Thieves attempted to take away an ATM, off the National Highway 66, in Surathkal, using an earthmover in the early hours of Friday, August 4.

The Surathkal police said that thieves, who covered their face with masks, came with an earthmover to the unguarded ATM of South Indian Bank, which is in the commercial complex opposite to the Vidyadayinee School, around 2 a.m. The earthmover had been stolen from Padubidri in Udupi district.

The thieves broke the glass door of the ATM and then pulled the machine. As they were attempting to take away the ATM machine, it fell off and alarm was generated soon after. As the bank manager started driving from the city to Surathkal, the bank personnel from New Delhi called 112 Emergency Response Support System to inform about theft attempt. By the time the police reached the spot, the thieves had left the place.

The police said the earthmover was found abandoned at a place in Jokatte on Saturday. The ATM machine with about ₹2 lakh was in the ATM counter.

The police suspect involvement of a professional gang in this attempt. A similar attempt to take away the ATM machine was reported in Vinobha Nagar of Shivamogga district on July 26. Another attempt was made in Sangli of Maharashtra in April 2022.

