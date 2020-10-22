Mangaluru

These Stingrays were the cynosure of all eyes

One of the Stingrays being unloaded at the Malpe fisheries harbour in Udupi on Wednesday.  

Two heavy stingray fish were the cynosure of all eyes at the Malpe fisheries harbour in Udupi on Wednesday.

Of them, one weighed about 700 kg and the other 250 kg.

They are locally called “Torake meenu”. These fish were unloaded at the harbour from a boat using a crane.

They were caught by fishermen on a boat named Nagasiddhi while out on sea, reports reaching here said. Both the fish were sold later for a good price, the reports added.

