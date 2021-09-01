These Ganesh idols can germinate into plants

MANGALURU

01 September 2021 10:19 IST

Using locally available soil, this group makes idols filled with varied seeds

Taking eco-friendly Ganesh idols a step forward, four students from Mangaluru have made plant-germinating Ganesh idols by filling plant seeds in the stomach.

“As and when the idol is immersed in water or disposed of in the open, there are many chances of these seeds growing into plants and extending the green cover,” said H.R. Hani, a Class IX student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, Mangaluru.

“We have not used any special clay, but collected soil from neighbouring paddy fields to prepare these eco-friendly idols without adding any chemical substances,” Ms. Hani, a resident of Jeppinamogaru on the outskirts of the city, said.

Hardika, a first B.Com student from Canara College, Ananya and Jitesh, both Class IX students from Gunashree Vidyalaya, Adyar, are her companions for the project.

Asked whether the four have taken up mass production and sales, Ms. Hani replied in the negative and said that their aim is to create awareness among the general public. “We want to tell people that Ganesh could be revered this way too, while giving back to nature,” she said. The four keep three-four seeds of fruit, vegetable and native forest plants inside the idol before giving the finishing touch.

Ms. Hani’s mother, Pavithra Rathan, a home-maker, and father Rathan Kumar, who works with an optical store chain, have kindled the green passion in Ms. Hani and have been supporting her for the last about eight years. Since then she has planted about 300 saplings. Ms. Hani has also formed a group of like-minded friends, Green Warriors, which has now grown to have over 100 members to execute various green initiatives.

Group members visit households during festivals spreading the message of eco-friendly celebration, including Deepavali, when they tell people to use earthen lamps and not to burst crackers. The group also collects clothes and books from people and provide them to those in need, Ms. Hani said.

Commenting on the initiative, artist-environmentalist and convener of Sahyadri Sanchaya Dinesh Holla said that it is heartening to see the young generation developing concern for environment. When each and every child desires to preserve and protect environment, there could be no threat to it, he added.