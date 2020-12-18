There will be Congress-mukt gram panchayats, says Kateel

Confident of party-backed candidates winning in a good number in the gram panchyat elections in Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State, MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday said there will be Congress-mukt gram panchayats in the next few days.

Mr. Kateel was speaking at a programme at the district party office where senior district Congress member Madhava Mave and his wife Manjula Madhava, a zilla panchayat member from the Congress, and a few other Congress workers, joined the BJP.

“Around 80% of BJP-supported candidates will win in the State. More than 90% of them will win in Dakshina Kannada. With leadership crisis at the Centre and the State, gram panchayat candidates are not get the support from the Congress. The Congress is not getting candidates at several gram panchayats. The party will be thoroughly exposed in the elections,” he said.

The BJP was confident of victory in the ensuing byelections to Begur, Basavakalyan, and Maski Assembly constituencies, he said.

Welcoming the new members to the party, Mr. Kateel said there are good number of disgruntled Congress leaders who want to join the BJP. The party will not discriminate with the new members and there will be no harm to their reputation.

Mr. Madhava, who has been in the Congress for 22 years, said he had to leave the party as there was a conspiracy to lower his reputation by people close to senior Congress leader B. Ramanath Rai.

“I could not tolerate the way my husband was being treated,” Ms. Manjula said.

Among others who joined the BJP included Bantwal Taluk Panchayat member Kumar Bhat Bajekodi, who is contesting in a gram panchayat election, and social activist Haneefsab Pajipalla .

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik U. and district BJP president Sudhershan Moodbidri also spoke.