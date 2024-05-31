GIFT a SubscriptionGift
There was no need to book suo motu case in namaz issue, says B. Ramanath Rai

Published - May 31, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Friday,

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Friday, | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Terming the incident of a few people offering namaz on a public road in front of Kankanadi Masjid as an insignificant one, former Minister and Congress leader B. Ramanath Rai on Friday, said there was no need for the police to take up a suo motu case in the issue.

Mr. Rai told reporters here that programmes of all religions were sometimes conducted on public roads and at other public places. Every such incident could not be termed as a nuisance or wrong. There was no need of raking up the namaz issue, he said pointing out that no suo motu case was registered when provocative speeches were delivered in the district.

Speaking about the forthcoming elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies, Mr. Rai said the party has fielded able candidates in the South West constituencies. He said the Congress government was working towards addressing issues being faced by government schools in rural areas along with issues related to shortage of teachers. Congress candidates have also promised to reintroduce the old pension scheme, he said.

