There should be a uniform policy on payment of compensation: U.T. Khader

The State Government should have a uniform policy on payment of compensation to victims of crime, said Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Khader said the State Government announced payment of ₹25 lakh as compensation to Bajarang Dal activist Harsha, who was murdered in Shivamogga a few days ago. Similar compensation should be given to family members of two persons who were killed following firing after anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru in December 2019.

Mr. Khader said compensation was denied to family members of Kabeer from Krishnapura near Surathkal, who died following firing by an Anti-Naxal Force constable in April 2014, as he had been booked for alleged illegal cattle transportation.

“There needs to be a uniform policy in payment of compensation. If Kabeer’s family members cannot get compensation as he has a criminal case, Harsha’s family members should not be given compensation as Harsha too was accused in some criminal cases,” Mr. Khader said. The Government should have a relook at the compensation paid to victims earlier and pay them the same amount as it is being done in Harsha’s case.

In another press conference, All India Congress Committee Secretary and former MLC Ivan D’Souza said compensation should be given to family members of Dinesh, who was murdered near Dharmasthala by Krishna, a Bajrang Dal activist, in February last week. “The murder of Dinesh is similar to that of Harsha. If Harsha’s family can get compensation, family members of Dinesh, a Dalit, should also get compensation,” he said. The Congress will launch an agitation if compensation is not announced for murder of Dinesh, he said.