There is urgent need for revival of media: Vice-President

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday felt there was an urgent need for the revival of media to uphold the ethos of journalism.

He was delivering the 6th M.V. Kamath Endowment Lecture at Manipal, organised by the Manipal Institute of Communication under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), virtually. Missing values are a major concern in journalism, Mr. Naidu said.

Elaborating the historical significance of journalism, Mr. Naidu said he was disheartened over the state of it in the present day.

The responsibility of the media lies in bridging the gap between the government and people, with an analytical approach supported by evidence.

However, present-day journalism was far beyond the ethical expectations while the line between news and fake news was becoming thin. The advent of innovative technological revolution has made the rivalry intense thereby leading towards sensationalism and exaggeration, Mr. Naidu said. He further said paid news, declining values, and profit agenda in the media were highly disturbing.

Speaking about the freedom of the press, Mr. Naidu said it was inevitable. At the same time, one should remember freedom comes with responsibilities, which should be executed on priority. The mushrooming of news media organisations has resulted in declining values.

Quoting the recent propaganda techniques followed in the suicide case of a film actor, Mr. Naidu said it was disturbing to observe media playing the role of crusader for wrong reasons. He stressed on the need for serious thoughts enabling print media with a better share of revenue to ensure sanctity of the legacy media. He added the very idea of news gathering was devalued while stressing that news and views should stay always apart.

The Vice-President praised the late M.V. Kamath and said he remained the testimony for several remarkable milestones in the history of pre- and post-independent India.

He termed him an iconic personality with true values, who created his own charisma.

MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal shared his rapport with the former journalist and MIC’s honorary director. MIC Director Padma Rani was present.