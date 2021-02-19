‘There is so much joy in loving and sharing’

Mahabaleshwara M.S., Managing Director and CEO of Karnataka Bank, Gururaj Karajagi, chairman, Academy for Creative Teaching, and P. Jayaram Bhat, Chairman of Karnataka Bank on the occasion of Karnataka Bank Founders’ Day celebration at the Head Office in Mangaluru on Thursday.

MANGALURU

19 February 2021

At Karnataka Bank Founders’ Day lecture Karajagi gives pep talk on how to make life beautiful

Motivational speaker and Chairman of Academy for Creative Teaching Gururaj Karajagi on Thursday untangled life and said life was beautiful and there was so much joy in loving and sharing. “Eighty-five per cent of people in the World are good; don’t listen to the remaining 15% who make all the noises,” he said.

Delivering the Founders Day lecture of Karnataka Bank here, Dr. Karajagi spoke about several gifts, including unaddressed love, kindness, imbibing values, valuing one’s culture and the belief in the concept of God, could make life beautiful.

He asked personnel managing a bank branch to smile at customers. The face of the bank is not its head office, but the branches. “If you smile, the entire bank smiles and if you frown, the entire bank frowns,” he said giving tip about brand development.

Giving examples of the former President Late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam with whom he had a long association, Dr. Karajagi said that kindness, care and compassion one shows to others come back to one. Similarly, throwing tantrums at others too come back to one, he noted. Acts of kindness would go a long way. What Lord Ram did was hug all Vanars; they loved him back for his gesture and not for that he was a King.

He said that it was the duty of elders to encourage children for their good deeds and added the Ramayana has said this in many ways giving the example of Jambavantha enlightening Anjaneya of his hidden strengths. Everyone has to become a Jambavantha for their children in the present day.

Narrating the story of a girl student who got her head shaved to give company to her classmate boy who had lost his hair due to chemotherapy for cancer, Dr. Karajagi said that unaddressed love makes life beautiful.

Values are important in everyone’s life and they could be imbibed among children not by teaching; but by demonstrating. “If you want your children to be ethical, you become ethical first and the child follows you,” he said. At the same time, one has to value one’s culture. If the youth need to be strong, the culture of India should be deep-rooted and strong. Teach culture to children, he said.

While none has seen God, he believes in the existence of a power, Dr. Karajagi said and asked parents to give the concept of God to children.