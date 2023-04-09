There is shortage of physical education directors in colleges affiliated to RGUHS: Alva

April 09, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, M. Mohan Alva on Sunday regretted that though there are a considerable number of sportspersons as students in 1,383 colleges affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, there is a shortage of physical education directors.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Association of Working Physical Education Directors and Teachers of Colleges Affiliated to RGUHS, Karnataka, at Moodbidri near Mangaluru. Though there were enough resources for sports activities in the universities, they were not being utilised to the fullest extent, he said.

Medical and allied sciences students should give more importance to sports activities in order to be healthy. They should remain physically fit by engaging in various physical activities, Dr. Alva suggested. The government, by allowing physical education directors of RGUHS affiliated colleges to become syndicate members, could facilitate healthy discussion on sports activities in the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university and the government should also encourage sports activities of students getting selected to medical seats under sports quota, Dr. Alva said.

Speaking on the occasion, RGUHS syndicate member Anand S. Kirishal said associations were like families. It was necessary for associations to function transparently to work towards achieving the goal. He urged the newly formed association to focus towards addressing anomalies, if any, in the university, by working as a team.

Alva’s Physical Education College Director Madhu conducted a kabbadi workshop after the inauguration.

Association president Joseph Anil Kumar, Physical Education Directors of Dr. Ambedkar Medical College, Bengaluru, College of Dental Sciences, Davanagere, AJ Medical College, Alva’s College, Mandya Medical College, Shivamogga Medical College, Jaya Kumar, Gopala Krishna, Mahesh, Harish Gowda, S. Avinash, Suresh, and Ramesh Nayak, respectively, and other office-bearers were present.