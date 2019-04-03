‘There is nothing wrong in Rahul contesting from Wayanad’

There is nothing wrong in the decision of AICC president Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad in Kerala and it should not be construed as a fight against the Communist Party of India (CPI), Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at the District Congress Office, Mr. Rao said that the CPI too is contesting against the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in the State.

“What is wrong in Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad,” he asked and added that “there will not just pre-poll tie-ups but also post poll alliances.”

Continuing further, Mr. Rao said: “Let us not get too much into it. It is a proud moment that the ‘future prime minister’ is contesting from a constituency in South India.”

Mr. Rao said that it was he who first asked Mr. Gandhi to contest from the State that went viral and led to a similar demand from party workers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “Though the decision to contest from Wayanad did bring disappointment initially, we are now proud that Mr. Rahul Gandhi will represent a constituency from South India,” he said.

Mr. Rao said that it is wrong on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to state that Mr. Rahul Gandhi has chosen Wayanad as there are more people from the minority community. Mr. Rao said that the party will make use of all available mediums to reach out to people on giving ₹ 72,000 per year to poor families under the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) and other schemes proposed by Mr. Rahul Gandhi. “The party manifesto was released today. We will use social media and other mediums to inform people about NYAY, increasing spending on education and other important schemes,” he said.

He said that people have witnessed the “failure” of Mr. Modi in not realising promises he had made in 2014. People will not be fooled this time and they will definitely vote for a change.

Mr. Rao later addressed a party meeting at Bellare in Sullia taluk along with the party candidate from Dakshina Kannada Mithun M. Rai.