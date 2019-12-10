There is nothing more patriotic than criticising government: Kannan Gopinathan

Former Indian Administrative Service officer Kannan Gopinathan on Tuesday said there is nothing more patriotic than criticising the government if the criticism is for the good of the country.

Speaking at a seminar organised to mark Human Rights Day at the SDM Law College here, Mr. Gopinathan, who recently resigned from the IAS citing the Central government’s alleged denial for freedom of expression for Kashmiris as the reason, said there cannot be freedom of expression other than dissent.

When the government has the right to take decisions, citizens are equally empowered to question them. "Telling what is convenient to the authority does not require freedom. The real freedom is the right to criticise the government."

Mr. Gopinathan said it requires a lot of courage to criticize a government as the latter will come after the person doing so. "... if you are able to see good for the country and able to take a stand. You know there will be material losses for you, even after that if you are able to take that stand, then I don't think there is anything more patriotic as you are ready for the sacrifice," he said.

People, who are not patriotic, stay silent for their own interest even after seeing that something that is going on is wrong for the country.

By clamping down on Kashmiris after abrogation of Article 370, he said, the Central government has taken away the fundamental rights of Kashmiris to question the decision. "Whenever there is violation of human rights and fundamental rights in any part of the country, I consider it as our responsibility to stand up and say that this is not correct," he said.

Asked whether his tendering of resignation from the post has made any change to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Gopinathan said it gave him the opportunity to have conversations with people across the country and make them understand issues.

“There is a need for all of us to talk, especially with people with differences," he said and added that conversations on lines namely as to where were you when Kashmiri Pandits were sent out should be ignored as such discussions will not add to the knowledge.