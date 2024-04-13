GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

There is nothing for PM Modi to take credit for development in Dakshina Kannada, says Ramanath Rai

Most of the National Highways and railway lines passing through the district were constructed during the Congress rule, says KPCC vice-president and former State Minister

April 13, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday, April 13.

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday, April 13. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The development in Dakshina Kannada has been mostly during the Congress party-led Union government’s term and there is nothing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP to take credit for the development of the region, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former State Minister B. Ramanath Rai in Mangaluru on Saturday, April 13.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rai said most of the National Highways and railway lines passing through the district were constructed during the Congress rule. It was during the Congress government that the New Mangalore Port, Airport, and National Institute of Technology Karnataka Surathkal (erstwhile Karnataka Regional Engineering College) were established. Public sector undertakings namely ONGC and MRPL also set up their units. Many Congress leaders, including B. Janardhana Poojary and Oscar Fernandes, have worked to develop the region.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, he said, has failed to do anything for the development of Dakshina Kannada. “There is nothing either for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is doing roadshow in the city on Sunday, April 14, or for the BJP to take credit for the development of the region,” Mr. Rai said. The BJP has been using sentimental issues to divide society on communal lines and garner votes, he said.

If the Congress candidate from Dakshina Kannada constituency, Padmaraj R. Poojary, is elected then he will revive the phase of development initiated by the Congress government in the past, he said.

Asked about allegation of BJP that the Congress Government in the State has halted all development programmes in order to implement the five guarantees, Mr. Rai said the Siddaramaiah-led Government still has four years time to fulfil promises that have been made to people.

