GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

There is no violation of MCC in release of pending amount under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, says Harish Kumar

It is not unusual to see delays in payments by the government. Yes, there was a delay in the transfer of some installments of ₹2,000 to women heads of below-poverty-line families. It was all cleared a fortnight before April 26, says the MLC and Dakshina Kannada District Congress president

April 29, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
K. Harish Kumar, MLC and president of District Congress Committee, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday, April 29.

K. Harish Kumar, MLC and president of District Congress Committee, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday, April 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Release of the pending amount to women under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme a few days before voting is not a violation of the model code of conduct, said MLC and Dakshina Kannada District Congress president K. Harish Kumar in Mangaluru on Monday, April 29.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said it is not unusual to see delays in payments by the government. “Yes, there was a delay in the transfer of some installments of ₹2,000 to women heads of below-poverty-line families. It was all cleared a fortnight before April 26,” he said.

When pointed that the pending amount was credited to beneficiary account two days and a day before April 26, Mr. Kumar said this might be because of the banking system. “There is no violation of model code of conduct in clearing pending payment. Release of amount will not amount to influencing beneficiaries. Yes, beneficiaries will be happy to receive a big sum (from the government) in their account,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said the five guarantees of the Congress government have helped people in tackling problems resulting, namely, from inflation and unemployment. The effective implementation of five guarantees coupled with the abject failure of the Central government to meet the needs of the people has led to voters voting in favour of Congress.

“We have failed to win this (Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha) seat for the last 33 years. But this time we are confident of winning the seat by a margin of over 1 lakh votes,” he said. Congress party workers have worked in unison and there has not been a single voice of dissent. The party workers have toiled to get more votes for Congress from the 1,800 polling stations in Dakshina Kannada. In the 14 seats that went to polls in Karnataka in the second phase of polling, Congress will win 11 seats.

The fear of defeat, Mr. Kumar said, has led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target the Congress government in Karnataka by falsely accusing the latter of taking away reservation rights of other backward castes and giving them to Muslims. Mr. Modi has falsely accused Congress of taking away the “Mangala Sutra” of women in the process of rationalisation of wealth, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.