There is no question of MPs, MLAs procuring vaccine: Kateel

MANGALURU

30 May 2021 20:12 IST

Denying allegations that Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and his uncle and Basavangudi MLA Ravi Subramanya were collecting cash for vaccination at private hospitals in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that free vaccines are procured and distributed by the State government and there is no question of either MLAs or MPs directly procuring vaccine.

Talking to reporters after taking part in a function to celebrate the second year of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Kateel said, “(Free) vaccines are being procured by the Drug Control Department, which distributes it among districts. The department is also helping private hospitals to get vaccine. There is no question of MPs or MLAs directly procuring vaccines (for COVID-19),” he said.

Mr. Kateel said that there is nothing wrong in MPs and MLAs telling people who need vaccine at the earliest to approach private hospitals. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda was closely monitoring the process of procurement and distribution of vaccines, he added.

Mr. Kateel said that while there is no dearth of leaders in the BJP, B.S. Yediyurappa continues to be the consensus leader to steer the State through these tough times. “It is the Congress that is finding it hard to have leaders in the State and this is the reason why the Congress high command chose to support H.D. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister instead of Siddaramaiah in 2018,” he said.