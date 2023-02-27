ADVERTISEMENT

There is no anti-incumbency in Karnataka: K. Annamalai

February 27, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP co-in-charge for the Assembly election in the State, K. Annamalai, said on Monday that there is pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency in Karnataka.

He was speaking to presspersons in Udupi where he launched ‘pragathi rathyatras’ of the party in five Assembly segments in the district.

To a question on Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticising the frequent visit of senior leaders of the BJP from Delhi to Karnataka ahead of the election, he said that 43 Union Ministers visited Tamil Nadu in the last two months where there is no election. It is “Congress mentality” to criticise, he said adding that the BJP leaders are visiting the State as there is people-centric administration in the country now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Tamil Nadu BJP president said that the Congress leaders make their presence felt only during the time of elections. He said: “To get an appointment with a Congress Minister, ₹5 lakh has to be paid. There is proof of such an incident that took place before 2014.”

He said Karnataka is the most progressive State in South India now. The double-engine government has made highest investment in the State, he said.

While addressing party workers at the BJP office in Udupi, Mr. Annamalai said the Congress is planning to use Karnataka as its ATM, and people should not give a chance for the Congress to form government.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will win all five Assembly seats in Udupi district and the party will win at least 150 seats in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US