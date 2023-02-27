There is no anti-incumbency in Karnataka: K. Annamalai

February 27, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP co-in-charge for the Assembly election in the State, K. Annamalai, said on Monday that there is pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency in Karnataka.

He was speaking to presspersons in Udupi where he launched ‘pragathi rathyatras’ of the party in five Assembly segments in the district.

To a question on Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticising the frequent visit of senior leaders of the BJP from Delhi to Karnataka ahead of the election, he said that 43 Union Ministers visited Tamil Nadu in the last two months where there is no election. It is “Congress mentality” to criticise, he said adding that the BJP leaders are visiting the State as there is people-centric administration in the country now.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president said that the Congress leaders make their presence felt only during the time of elections. He said: “To get an appointment with a Congress Minister, ₹5 lakh has to be paid. There is proof of such an incident that took place before 2014.”

He said Karnataka is the most progressive State in South India now. The double-engine government has made highest investment in the State, he said.

While addressing party workers at the BJP office in Udupi, Mr. Annamalai said the Congress is planning to use Karnataka as its ATM, and people should not give a chance for the Congress to form government.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will win all five Assembly seats in Udupi district and the party will win at least 150 seats in the State.