There is dearth of fish seedlings in State, says Angara

January 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Stating that there is a dearth of fish seedlings in the State, Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport S. Angara said on Wednesday that while the department required about 60 crore fish seedlings a year, only about 40 crore was being produced.

The Water Resources Department has agreed to provide about 20 acres of space at the Alamatti reservoir to raise the seedlings, he said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating two fishing jetties at Udyavara river and mechanised slipway at the Malpe Fishing harbour and launching dredging at the harbour in Udupi district.

The government was also keen on improving inland fishing too by supporting marketing of the catch, Mr. Angara, who is also Udupi in charge Minister, said.

The Minister said that the government was keen on the economic empowerment of fishermen by facilitating their entry into fish marketing through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme.

Though fishermen catch considerable quantity of fish through deep-sea fishing, their economic status has not improved much as they were not into marketing the catch. Through the sampada scheme, the government would help them to enter the marketing field too, Mr. Angara said.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and others were present.

Infrastructure inaugurated

The two jetties, measuring 200m and 30m long respectively, at Udyavara river on the Malpe side were built with grants from NABARD Rural Infrastructure Development Fund at a cost of ₹9.6 crore and ₹1.3 crore respectively.

The jetties near the rivermouth would help traditional fishermen land their catch safely.

Mr. Angara also inaugurated the mechanised slipway at Baputhota, part of the Malpe Harbour third phase expansion. Though about 10 acres of land were available for repair and maintenance of fishing vessels, a proper slipway to pull out vessels was absent.

With the Tebma Shipyard providing ₹1.53 crore and the government bearing ₹81 lakh cost towards the mechanising the slipway, fishermen could undertake maintenance of vessels with ease. Slipway maintenance was given to the Malpe Fishermen’s Association by the government on a 10 year-lease in 2021.

At the same time, Mr. Angara also initiated the dredging of the Malpe harbour basin and the navigation channel to facilitate smooth entry and exit of fishing vessels. Dredging was not taken up for the last seven years while accumulation of silt over the years appeared to be dangerous for the fishing vessels.