‘There is a need to boost poultry product consumption’

The newly elected president of the Karnataka Poultry Farmers’ and Breeders’ Association (KPFBA) Sushanth Rai Bellippadi has said there is need to rejuvenate the poultry industry in the country by encouraging more consumption of poultry products.

Dr. Rai, managing director of Raison Nutrition in Mangaluru, was elected president of the association during its recent annual general meeting at Bengaluru, stated a press release.

A Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences from the 1985 batch of Veterinary College, Bengaluru, Dr. Rai established Raison Nutrition in 1994 and has been rendering consultation on setting up poultry farms, hatcheries etc., besides undertaking own poultry breeding and hatchery.

In a statement here, Dr. Rai said the per-capita consumption of poultry meat in India had been 3.9 kg and 61 eggs while the National Institute of Nutrition recommends it to be 11 kg and 180 eggs. Planning to design a roadmap for the poultry sector in Karnataka, he said the association would undertake awareness campaign to improve consumption of quality poultry products.

Dr. Rai said the unorganised poultry sector in the country was facing many challenges. At present, getting quality feed for poultry farms has been an issue owing to shortage of maize. The association has urged the Centre to enhance the import of maize and also sought government’s support for the sector. He said the association was in regular dialogue with the stakeholders to ensure that the sector expands in a healthy manner.

With regular interaction with officials concerned and dialogue, the association plans to create awareness about the health and nutrition benefits of poultry products, thereby seeking government support. A series of training, workshops, technical and management seminars and marketing and publicity initiatives are planned in this regard. It would also invite national and international experts in poultry sector to modernise and adapt to new technologies, Dr. Rai said.

Formed in 1991, the association is the apex body of poultry farmers and breeders in the State. Besides Dr. Rai, S.N. Raghunath was elected as vice-president, Anjan Goswamy, the general secretary, and H.R. Halambi was elected treasurer of the association.