ADVERTISEMENT

There is a need for an exclusive sports university, says Higher Education Minister

December 17, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar felicitated the Mangalore University Kabaddi team that recently won the National Level Inter-University Kabaddi tournament, at Mangalore University headquarters in Konaje, Mangaluru on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar on Saturday, said there is a need to establish an exclusive university for sports in Karnataka to bring out talented sportspersons.

He was speaking after felicitating the Mangalore University Kabaddi Team that recently won the National Inter-University Kabaddi Championship at University Headquarters in Konaje. Most parents want their wards to excel only academically and are not bothered about sports or cultural activities. A separate sports university could address this issue, he said.

The Minister also said student earn degrees, but not everyone was able to get employed. There was need for introspection about the failure and introduce a new system based on skill for the overall development of the country, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MLC Manjunatha Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Amin, Registrar (Evaluation) Raju Challanavar, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US