There is a need for an exclusive sports university, says Higher Education Minister

December 17, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar felicitated the Mangalore University Kabaddi team that recently won the National Level Inter-University Kabaddi tournament, at Mangalore University headquarters in Konaje, Mangaluru on Saturday. 

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar felicitated the Mangalore University Kabaddi team that recently won the National Level Inter-University Kabaddi tournament, at Mangalore University headquarters in Konaje, Mangaluru on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar on Saturday, said there is a need to establish an exclusive university for sports in Karnataka to bring out talented sportspersons.

He was speaking after felicitating the Mangalore University Kabaddi Team that recently won the National Inter-University Kabaddi Championship at University Headquarters in Konaje. Most parents want their wards to excel only academically and are not bothered about sports or cultural activities. A separate sports university could address this issue, he said.

The Minister also said student earn degrees, but not everyone was able to get employed. There was need for introspection about the failure and introduce a new system based on skill for the overall development of the country, he said.

MLC Manjunatha Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Amin, Registrar (Evaluation) Raju Challanavar, and others were present.

