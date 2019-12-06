Theft: Seven arrested

The Mangaluru East police have arrested seven persons allegedly involved in the theft of articles worth ₹35 lakh from an apartment in Balmatta in September.

A group reportedly entered through the bathroom of the flat of Anita N. Shetty on the sixth floor and escaped with ₹35 lakh worth of gold and other precious ornaments and ₹65,000 in cash. The incident occurred between September 8 and September 13.

On December 3, the police arrested Rakesh Bonipas D’Souza (37) of Shivabagh, Ashok Bandragar (36), Ganesh Bapu Parab (37), both from Madagaon of Goa, Shahir Mohammed (43) of Bendoorwell, Janardhan Acharya (41) of Kolya, Chandan Acharya (44) of Mangala Nagar and Purushottam Acharya (46) of Kotekar.

The police seized ₹34 lakh worth of ornaments from them.

They also seized the instrument used to melt gold ornaments, a car and a motorcycle from the accused.

The Surathkal police arrested five more persons allegedly involved in the drunken brawl that resulted in the alleged murder of Sandesh on November 29 night.

The police gave their names as Manoj alias Manu Guddekopla (40), Sharath alias Munna (35), Praveen Kunder (42), Deepak Raj (33) and Mithun (40).

A drunken brawl reportedly led to the murder of Sandesh (30), a native of Guddekopla. The police had arrested Raja, Ganesh and Suhail.

The Ullal police arrested D.K. Rakshit, Benny, Shreejith and Rakesh in connection with the murder of Sudershan (22) of Puthige in Kasaragod on November 29 evening.

D.K. Rakshith, who worked in a hotel, was reportedly unhappy with his friend Sudershan for circulating video related to him. After murdering Sudershan with the help of his friends, Rakshith reportedly called the police to inform about incident.