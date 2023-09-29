ADVERTISEMENT

Theft in Ujire, one arrested

September 29, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Belthangady police have arrested Umesh alias Umesh Balegar in connection with theft of ornaments and cash from a house in Ujire in August. The police recovered ₹4.68 lakh worth ornaments from the accused.

Unknown persons broke open the rear door of the house of Felix Rodrigues in Ujire on August 12 morning and made away with 173 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹6.92 lakh and ₹35,000. The incident occurred with Rodrigues and other members had gone out on work.

The police said Umesh was arrested from a place in Mysuru district. They are on the lookout for other persons allegedly involved in the theft, the police added.

