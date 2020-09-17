Theft at shop: accused held, cash seized

MANGALURU

17 September 2020 05:59 IST

The Puttur Rural Police on Wednesday arrested Mohammed Shafi (28) of Belthangady in connection with Monday’s theft of ₹ 1 lakh in cash from a shop in Kadambady village of Puttur.

According to the police, the accused took away a bag containing the cash when the owner of the shop located at Matrushree Complex had gone to his godown to make payment to a client.

The police have recovered ₹ 1 lakh in cash and also a motorcycle used by the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Shafi is an accused in 12 criminal cases registered in Belthangady, Puttur, Vitla, Karkala Rural, Udupi and Mangaluru North Police limits, said a press release.