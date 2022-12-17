Theft accused caught at Mangaluru Central railway station

December 17, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The government railway police on Friday arrested Firoz Padavat, 38, of Iringal in Kozhikode district of Kerala, for his alleged involvement in the theft of ornaments worth ₹2.37 lakh from a commuter in Mangaluru Central railway station.

In a press note, the railway police said the accused befriended the commuter on the platform. Soon after the latter slept, the accused made away with gold chain and gold bracelet that the commuter was wearing on October 31.

A special team led by Police Inspector Mohan Kottari started tracing the movements of the accused. As Padavat got off the Kannur Mangaluru MEMO train at the Mangaluru Central railway station on Friday, the police arrested him. The ornaments were recovered, the police said.

