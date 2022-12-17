  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco LIVE score: third place match updates

Theft accused caught at Mangaluru Central railway station

December 17, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The government railway police on Friday arrested Firoz Padavat, 38, of Iringal in Kozhikode district of Kerala, for his alleged involvement in the theft of ornaments worth ₹2.37 lakh from a commuter in Mangaluru Central railway station.

In a press note, the railway police said the accused befriended the commuter on the platform. Soon after the latter slept, the accused made away with gold chain and gold bracelet that the commuter was wearing on October 31.

A special team led by Police Inspector Mohan Kottari started tracing the movements of the accused. As Padavat got off the Kannur Mangaluru MEMO train at the Mangaluru Central railway station on Friday, the police arrested him. The ornaments were recovered, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.