Theft accused arrested; stolen money recovered from old building in Mangaluru

January 16, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru city police arrested a theft accused and recovered ₹5.8 lakh from an old building near Mangaluru North police station.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar gave the name of the accused as Hameed Kunhimonu Jaffer, 48, of Padangady village of Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Kumar told reporters that ₹9 lakh was stolen on November 17, 2022, from U.M. Ummer Flower Stall, which is located on the ground floor of Nalpad Aprasa Chambers. DVR of the close circuit camera installed at the place was also stolen.

A special team headed by Police Inspector Raghavendra M. Byndoor arrested the accused on Saturday, January 14, Mr. Kumar said.

The police said the accused has taken away a part of the stolen money and hid the remaining money in a corner of an old building near Mangaluru North police station, which has been recently demolished. The personnel who demolished the building returned the bag that contained ₹5.8 lakh, the police said.

Jaffer is an accused in 35 theft cases registered in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts. Non-bailable warrants was issued in 22 cases for his failure to appear before the courts for the trial, the police said.

