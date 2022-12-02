Theft accused arrested in Kasaragod

December 02, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Sullia police on Thursday arrested P.A. Saleem, 34, in Kasaragod district of Kerala for his alleged involvement in the theft of a gold chain of an elderly woman.

Kamala Adkar, 64, a resident of Jalsoor village in Sullia taluk, had filed complaint with the police that a person entered her house on November 28 morning and made away with the gold chain she was wearing.

A special team of Sullia police led by Police Sub-Inspectors G.R. Dilip and Ratnakumar traced Saleem in a house in Delampady village of Kasaragod district. The police arrested Saleem and recovered the stolen gold chain worth ₹45,000. The police also recovered the motorcycle Saleem was using.

The police produced Saleem before the jurisdictional magistrate on Friday and he was remanded to Mangaluru District prison.