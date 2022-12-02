  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: South Korea beats Portugal 2-1, both qualify for last 16

Theft accused arrested in Kasaragod

December 02, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Sullia police on Thursday arrested P.A. Saleem, 34, in Kasaragod district of Kerala for his alleged involvement in the theft of a gold chain of an elderly woman.

Kamala Adkar, 64, a resident of Jalsoor village in Sullia taluk, had filed complaint with the police that a person entered her house on November 28 morning and made away with the gold chain she was wearing.

A special team of Sullia police led by Police Sub-Inspectors G.R. Dilip and Ratnakumar traced Saleem in a house in Delampady village of Kasaragod district. The police arrested Saleem and recovered the stolen gold chain worth ₹45,000. The police also recovered the motorcycle Saleem was using.

The police produced Saleem before the jurisdictional magistrate on Friday and he was remanded to Mangaluru District prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.