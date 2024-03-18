Theatre artistes take out a procession, seek protection

March 18, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Tulu theatre, cinema, Yakshagana artistes took out a procession from the Don Bosco Hall to the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Monday urging the Deputy Commissioner to create a conducive atmosphere for the artistes to perform plays, screen cinemas fearlessly.

In a memorandum submitted to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan later, Tulu Nataka Kalavidara Okkoota (Federation Tulu Theatre Artistes) said that Dakshina Kannada has over 40 theatre (drama) troupes with about 1,700 artistes. Each troupe performs between 10 shows to 20 shows a month. Theatre activity has emerged as an enterprise providing employment to many families that depend on earnings from performances.

The federation said that some self-styled persons who claim to be protectors of “daivaradhane” have threatened the theatre artistes through social media posts saying they will stop plays and cinemas related to “daivaradhane”. It is because according to them, theatre artistes have been humiliating “daivaradhane” in their plays.

The Okkoota said that nobody can claim a patent or rights over “daivaradhane” which is a spiritual worship belonging to all. Theatre artistes have never humiliated the spiritual worship and in fact have been promoting it with due respect in their performances. The self styled protectors of “daivaradhane” can not control the spiritual worship as per their whims and fancies by instructing the theatre artistes which costume should be used or not while featuring “daivaradhane” on the stage. The vested interests cannot direct the theatre artistes on which dialogue should be used or dropped.

The federation said the district administration should provide security to the theatre troupes during the performances to prevent any attempts of disturbing the shows by the self-styled protectors. It should instruct the police to provide security. The protection should also be provided during the screening of related cinemas.

Members of Jilla Ranga Samillana Vedike of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts, Coastalwood Artistes and Technicians Federation, and Karavali Cinema and Yakshagana Artistes took part in the procession.

