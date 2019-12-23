The two accused died of bullet injuries: DCP Arunangshugiri

As against the repeated assertions made by Commissioner of Police P.S. Harsha that Jaleel and Nauseen died of injuries when the police used force to quell an unruly mob that attacked the North Police Station at Bunder here on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshugiri has said that the two died of injuries after the police opened fire in the air to control the mob.

Mr. Arunangshugiri has informed the II Judicial Magistrate First Class Court about this in the first information report (FIR) submitted on Thursday night itself. While the deceased Jaleel is shown as Accused No 3, Nauseen is shown as Accused No 8. In all, the FIR has named 29 persons as accused in the case pertaining to the attack on the police station.

Dr. Harsha had said that the victims died of injuries when the police used all the force that was available with it. He did not mention that the two died of injuries following police firing.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said in the FIR that about 1,500-2,000 people forming an unlawful assembly in the guise of protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act arrived near the police station with stones, sticks, bottles and other weapons between 4.15 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. The group did not pay heed to directions from the police to disperse and instead, continued to throw stones at the policemen as well as the station building. The group did not leave despite a mild lathi-charge, Mr. Arunangshugiri said and added that it continued to throw stones leaving several police personnel, including himself, injured.

As such, police opened fire in the air to protect public life and property, he said. While the two injured died of injuries, five more in the group who suffered bullet injuries were being treated in hospitals, he said.