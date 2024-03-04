The Rameshwaram Cafe blast has created a sense of insecurity, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

March 04, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday, March 4, that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast has created a sense of insecurity among people in Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the State government appears not to have taken the incident seriously as he alleged that it failed to arrest the culprits behind the blast.

Mr. Poojary said that the government has also failed to arrest anyone in the case related to alleged pro-Pakistan slogan shouting in the Vidhana Soudha. He claimed that the FSL report has confirmed the slogan shouting.

“It appears the Congress government has soft corner towards anti-social elements and those who indulged in terrorist activities,” Mr. Poojary alleged.

If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not able to control the law and order situation in the State he should quit, Mr. Poojary said.