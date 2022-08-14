The mobile chat that sent people into a tizzy

Chat between two persons leads to a scare at Mangaluru International Airport

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 14, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Contents of chat over mobile phones between a male passenger, travelling on a Mumbai found flight which was ready to take off, and a female passenger sitting inside the terminal building of Mangaluru International Airport created anxious moments over security, forcing the flight crew to deplane all 186 passengers for checking here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, the domestic flight to Mumbai which was to take off here at 11 a.m. started the journey at 5 p.m. after security agencies took both the passengers into custody. An inquiry reportedly revealed that the duo, who were friends, did it for “fun” and there was no security threat.

Sources said that the Mumbai-bound flight was entering the runway from the parking area when a co-passenger sitting behind the male passenger in question noticed the chat with his (male passenger’s) female friend sitting inside the terminal building. The woman was waiting to take a flight to Bengaluru. One of the messages sent by the woman reportedly read: “Your are a bomber.” Seeing the content, the co-passenger reportedly alerted the crew who reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and to the security agencies as there was a security threat. Immediately, the flight was made to return to the parking area and the passengers were deplaned for checking.

According to sources, the male and the female passengers in question knew each other and they were chatting casually for fun. Security agencies continued to question both of them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The same flight to Mumbai took off in the evening without the male passenger.

No complaint had been filed in this regard till late in the evening.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app