The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking event gets overwhelming response in Mangaluru

September 03, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Winner Gopal B. Kotian (centre), and the first and second runners up, of the Mangaluru regional round of “The Hindu Our State Our Taste” cooking competition with celebrity chefs ‘Oggarane Dabbi’ Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar in Mangaluru on September 3, Sunday.

Winner Gopal B. Kotian (centre), and the first and second runners up, of the Mangaluru regional round of “The Hindu Our State Our Taste” cooking competition with celebrity chefs ‘Oggarane Dabbi’ Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar in Mangaluru on September 3, Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Participants arranging their dishes during the Mangaluru regional round of “The Hindu Our State Our Taste” cooking competition, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Participants arranging their dishes during the Mangaluru regional round of “The Hindu Our State Our Taste” cooking competition, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Participants arranging their dishes during the Mangaluru regional round of "The Hindu Our State Our Taste" cooking competition, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Participants arranging their dishes during the Mangaluru regional round of “The Hindu Our State Our Taste” cooking competition, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Celebrity chefs ‘Oggarane Dabbi’ Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar tasting the dishes during the Mangaluru regional round of ‘The Hindu Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Celebrity chefs ‘Oggarane Dabbi’ Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar tasting the dishes during the Mangaluru regional round of ‘The Hindu Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition saw an overwhelming response with over 100 participants presenting several authentic coastal dishes here in the city on Sunday.

Gopal B. Kotian, 48, emerged as the winner. He presented seven dishes including Fish Curry, Fish Masala, Chicken Masala, Neer Dosa, Fish Fry and Kheer. Dhanalakshmi, 42, was adjudged first runner’s up and she presented dishes namely Khara Pongal, Curd Rice, Healthy Juice and Carrot Raitha. The second runner up Seetha, 65, presented ‘Main Thaali’.

The event in the city is the last regional round of the competition held across 24 places in the State. Mr. Kotian and other winners of the regional rounds of the competition will take part in the grand finale to be held in Bengaluru on September 16. The final winner will get ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.

Celebrity chefs ‘Oggarane Dabbi’ Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar said that in the regional rounds, they have enjoyed tasting a whole range of authentic dishes from across the State. “From Jolada Rotti and Yengai Palya in North Karnataka to mouth-watering fish delicacies of the coast, we have tasted lot of dishes. It’s just few changes in the quantity of ingredients that gives unique taste to dishes, which is the main criterion for choosing the winner and runners-up in the regional round,” Ms. Muralidhar said.

A good range of authentic coastal dishes were presented in Udupi and Mangaluru, Mr. Murali said.

Mr. Murali and Ms. Muralidhar honoured the winner and the two runners’ up. Gokul, the Mangaluru Distributor of Gold Winner; Subhaschandra Alva, the Sales Executive of RKG Ghee; Praveen Kulal, Territory Sales Manager of Butterfly; and Hari Prasad, Mangaluru Area In-charge of Everest, also felicitated the winners and other participants.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is presented by Gold Winner, co-presented by RKG, and powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar and Everest. Bambino is the Vermicelli partner, and Siri Kannada is the television partner of the event.

