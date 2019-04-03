The Hindu–Rostrum debate in Moodbidri on April 9

The Hindu in association with Rostrum, the speakers’ club of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, will organise the 3rd Inter-Collegiate Zonal Level Debating Competition in English for students on April 9 at Alva’s Vidyagiri campus in Moodbidri from 9 a.m.

A.M. Khan, Registrar (administration), Mangalore University, will inaugurate it.

Students pursuing graduate and postgraduate courses, including professional courses, are eligible to participate in the contest, and each department or stream in an institution can send a maximum of four participants.

The competition will be conducted in three stages — group discussion, turncoat, and the grand finale. The topic for group discussion will be given on the spot and groups of 10 will debate the same.

For the turncoat round, the participants will chose a topic from the lot to speak for and against in four minutes. The best performers from the first two rounds will be selected for the grand finale.

The participants selected for the grand finale will speak for or against one of five topics after choosing through lots — Swachh Bharat Mission; farm loan waiver; minimum educational qualification for people’s representatives; is credibility of media at stake; and corruption – a major issue in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Each speaker will be given 10 minutes, with the first four minutes for presenting his or her views, the next two minutes to answer questions from the other participants, and the final four to answer questions from a panel of judges and audience and to summarise the debate. The final will be held on the same day at the same venue.

Entry is free. Registration may be done by email: [email protected] or online at www.aiet.org.in/debate-thehindu.html. A letter of authorisation from the institution of study is mandatory. The last date for receipt of entries is April 6.

The winners will receive a cash prize, trophy and merit certificates. There will be consolation prizes and all participants will receive certificates.

Transportation will be arranged from Mangaluru (Ambedkar Circle, 7.30 a.m.) and Udupi (City Bus Stand, 7 a.m.). Accommodation will be arranged for outstation students on Alva’s campus on prior information. Food will be arranged at the venue.

Alva’s Education Foundation is the associate sponsor. Dakshina Kannada Co-op. Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. is the regional sponsor and V4 News is the telecast partner. For details, call 94482 79124, 90355 66695 or 99807 71213.