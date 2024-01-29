ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Young World Quiz on February 8

January 29, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Institutions may mail the entries to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in before February 5

The Hindu Bureau

The 22nd edition of the multi-city event, “The Hindu Young World Quiz” for students from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will be held at the Bejai Church Hall, Lourdes Central School Campus, Bejai in the city on February 8.

The event, presented by the State Bank of India, will once again witness bright young minds vying for top honours at the longest-running competition. It is held in two categories — Junior (class 4 to 6) and Senior (Class 7 to 9). Junior category students have to report at 8.30 a.m. while Seniors may report at 12.30 p.m. at the venue.

Any number of students from an institution may compete in the event with a team comprising two students. Entry is free. Six teams will be chosen for the final rounds on-stage the same day after an elimination round of written quiz. If many teams from the same institution qualify for the finals, only two such teams will be allowed for the finals. Quiz Master V.V. Ramanan will host the event.

The winners will receive trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from the sponsors. All the participants will receive participation certificates. Lourdes Central school is the venue partner of the event.

Institutions may mail the entries to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in before February 5. For queries call Surendra K. Shetty on 9448279124 or M.S. Madhava on 9035566695.

