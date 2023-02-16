The Hindu Young World Quiz: Little Rock Indian School Brahmavar, Mount Carmel Central School teams emerge as winners in Mangaluru

February 16, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students of Class 4, Aadyanth Hegde and N.Y. Surjan from Little Rock Indian School Brahmavar, Udupi and Class 9 students Shantanu Vaibhav Anish and Vidyuth Ajith Soman from Mount Carmel Central School Mangaluru emerged as the winners in the junior and senior categories respectively of the 21st edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz competition held at the Mizar Govinda Pai Memorial Hall of Canara High School, Urva, on Thursday, February 16.

Class 5 students Rahul Jenson Pinto and Ayush Nitin Anchan from Carmel School, Moodbidri, and Class 6 students U.K. Adisankaran and Varun Bhat from Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Panambur, Mangaluru, were the first and second runners up teams in the junior category. Class 9 students Saksham Rai and Ahmed Ayad from St. Theresa’s School, Bendoor, Mangaluru, and Class 8 students Shiza Zainaba and Abirami Abhilash from Manipal School, Attavar, Mangaluru, were first and second runners up teams in the senior category.

Six teams each in the junior (classes 4 to 6) and senior categories (classes 7 to 9) qualified for the on stage final round following preliminary written round wherein they answered 25 questions.

Sedate start

The six teams in senior category made sedate start to the first round of the quiz. It picked pace in the second round with St. Theresa’s team getting 15 points each for rightly answering questions related to nuclear reactors and DNA, but it lost 10 points for wrongly answering question related Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting. It further lost 11 points for wrongly identifying the picture of Kannada actor Yash that was hidden in the grid of 34 questions. Then they subsequently identified the picture correctly to earn 16 points

The Mount Carmel team, which did not earn any point in the first round, earned 24 points in the second round. In third round they garnered 25 points, which included 14 points for rightly identifying picture of actor Yash.

It all changed in the final fourth round with Mount Carmel team getting 30 bonus points for rightly answering questions related to puffin bird and pacemaker and emerged as the topper with 59 points. St. Theresa’s School earned 10 points for a right answer and ended with 51 points, while Manipal School lost 10 points and ended with 32 points.

The members of other teams that reached finals in the senior category were Class 8 students H. Parikshith Rao and K. Prathyush from Madhava Kripa School Manipal, Class 9 students Sharaj Shreyas and Purab Shenoy from Vidyadayinee English Medium School Surathkal, and Class 9 students Kshitij G. Shetty and P. Akshay Bhat from Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

Close

In the closely fought quiz in the junior category, Little Rock Indian School team emerged as winners with a score of 95 points. The first runners up Carmel School team secured 85 points, while second runners up Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Panambur, team secured 70 points.

The other members of teams in the finals in the junior category were Rion Braggs and Adheesh from Sacred Hearts Primary English Medium School, Kulashekar, Mangaluru; Aanya Samrudhi and Nidhiksha K Sanil from St. Theresa’s School Mangaluru, and Kuntadi Pratham Kini and Manish R. from Amrita Vidyalayam Bolur Mangaluru.

State Bank of India Deputy General Manager Joby Jose and KIOCL Senior Manager (Human Resources) S. Murugesh gave away prizes.

The event was presented by the State Bank of India. UNIBIC was the snack partner, while Naturo was the nutrition, and Rasna, the beverage partner of the event. Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) was the regional sponsor of the event.