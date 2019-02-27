The Hindu Young World painting competition on March 3

The 19th edition of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition is slated for March 3 at Mangaluru for students from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts.

To be held at The Gateway Hotel, Old Port Road, near State Bank, the competition will be conducted under two categories, Juniors (classes 4 to 6) and Seniors (classes 7 to 9).

There are no preliminary rounds; participants may come to the venue directly for registration, which commences at 9 a.m. Competition, entry for which is free, starts at 10 a.m. Any number of students may represent a school in the competition and registration has to be done through respective schools before March 1.

Schools may send the list of participants to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in.

Participants are advised to avoid using sketch and marker pens, while organisers will provide the drawing sheets. Topic for the contest will be announced on the spot.

Besides prizes for first three winners in each category, there will be consolation prizes and certificates for all participants that will be given at 1 p.m.

The event is powered by Thyrocare while National Insurance Company Ltd., and Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) is the regional partner. The Gateway Hotel Mangaluru is the venue sponsor.

The decision of the judges will be final. The paintings become the sole property of The Hindu and will not be returned.

For details and registration, call – 9448279124, 9980771213, 0824-2417575 or email: mlrcir@thehindu.co.in.