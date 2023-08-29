HamberMenu
The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest in Udupi on September 2, in Mangaluru on September 3

August 29, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi regional round of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition will be held at Hotel Manipal Inn in Manipal on September 2. The Mangaluru round of the competition will be held at Pacific-2 of the Ocean Pearl Hotel, Kodialbail, on September 3.

Participants have to prepare one traditional dish using Gold Winner oil or give a special twist to the dish, at home and bring it to the contest venue.

‘Oggarane Dabbi’ fame chef Murali and chef Suchitra Muralidhar will taste the dish. The winners of these rounds will participate in the final round of the contest to be held in Bengaluru. The winner in the final round will be declared as ‘Master Chef of Karnataka”.

The winners in this regional round will get products from Butterfly. Participants can bring a wrapper /container of RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad Atta, and Bambino to the venue and get extra points.

For registration, contact 9606474973, 9606474797. For further details contact Shubha Raj 9606734980.

Our State Our Taste is presented by Gold Winner, co-presented by RKG, powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar & Everest. Vermicelli partner is Bambino.

