The Hindu in School to organise talk on ‘Score even More’ on January 7

January 06, 2024 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu in School will organise “Score Even More,” a special talk on the benefit of Class 10 to score more in their board exams by way of better understanding and presentation of subjects on Sunday, in Mangaluru.

Eminent career counsellor Ameen Mudassar, CEO of CIGMA India, Bengaluru, will deliver the talk at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna School, Bunts’ Hostel, from 9.30 a.m. Entry is free for students. Students may interact with him after the talk and get their doubts cleared. They will also get free study cards and study sheets from CIGMA.

Mr. Mudassar will conduct sessions on increased focus and concentration in studies, time management, handling stress, developing a growth mindset, etc., during the talk. For details, call 9448279124/9035566695. The event is presented by Narayana e-Techno School and PU College, Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.