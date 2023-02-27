The Hindu in School Science Festival in Mangaluru on March 4

February 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

As part of its sustained efforts to encourage scientific temperament among children, The Hindu in School, in association with KIOCL Ltd., Mangaluru, will organise The Hindu in School Science Festival on March 4 at Nehru Bhavan, KIOCL Township, Airport Road, Kavoor.

The event features an inter-school competition, which provides a platform for students with innovative ideas on scientific concepts to showcase their talent and projects. Commencing at 9 a.m., the festival is open for students of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. A team should consist of two students from class VI to class X. There is no entry fee.

Any bona fide team from a school can participate by sending an e-mail to mlrcir@thehindu.co.in. The last date for registration is March 2. Spot registration is also permitted. Teams have to report at the venue by 8.30 a.m. on the day for spot registration.

Students participating in the festival would have to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the ‘Make in India’ concept.

The winner will receive a trophy and a merit certificate. The first and second runners-up will get trophies and certificates and there will be consolation prizes also. All participants will receive participation certificates.

KIOCL Ltd is the title sponsor.

For more details and assistance, call 9448279124, 9035566695 or The Hindu Mangaluru office on 0824-2417575.