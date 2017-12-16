The Hindu In School Chess tournament sees good response

Prajwal P. and Keethana Salian emerged toppers in boys and girls respectively in the Under-15 category of the second edition of The Hindu In School Inter School Chess Tournament held at Canara High School, Urwa, here on Saturday.

Siddhanth Prabhu M. and Priyadarshini Mulloli were the best among boys and girls respectively in the Under-13 category, while Dhruva P. and Shanvi S. Ballal were the best in the Under-11 category. Jagrut Anand Devadiga and Medha G. Bhat emerged toppers in the Under-9 category. Six-year-old Aishani Shetty was adjudged as the best emerging player

As many as 232 students, including 19 FIDE-rated players, participated in this rapid chess tournament jointly organised by The Hindu and the South Kanara District Chess Association. The boys played six rounds and while the girls played five. Top six among girls and top 10 boys in each category were felicitated. The topper in each category received a cash prize of ₹1,000, while the second and third place holders received a cash prize of ₹750 and ₹500 respectively.

Addressing the students, Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh said it was good to see a large number of students spending a whole day in chess. Participating in such events help children to express their talent, he said. He asked parents to allow their children to take part in events that help in their all-round development.

Corporation Bank’s Deputy General Manager S. Sathu, KIOCL’s General Manager Roque D’Souza, and Alvas Education Foundation’s Managing Trustee Vivek Alva also spoke.

Inaugurating the event, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Y. Shivaramaiah asked children to play chess with sporting spirit and not to be worried of the result. Mahesh Shetty, Director and Principal of Mahesh PU College, said those who lose their games should analyse their play and improve on it in subsequent tournaments. International Master Viyani Antonio D’Cunha, who is ranked 2,402, was felicitated. Principal of the school Aruna Kumari and president of South Kanara District Chess Association Anil Kumar also attended the event.

The chief sponsors of the event was Thyrocare. Arrow Publications was the knowledge partner, while Corporation Bank was the regional partner.

Results

Under 15 Boys: Prajwal P. (5 points), Prajwal Pradeep Pujari (5), Kumara Teja M. (5), Keethan Prabhu (4.5), Harsha S.M. (4), Anush Shetty (3.5), Prem Kiran D’Souza (3.5), Aakash Tiwari (3.5), Neal Binoy (3.5), and Gattu Jayanth Kumar (3); Under 15 Girls: Keerthana Salian (4), Ashwija Bharanya (4), Ashwini K.S. (3), and Nirmitha P.S. (3); Under 13 Boys: Siddhanth Prabhu M. (5.5), Pradyumna V. Shetty (5), Meghashyam Shenoy (5), Shreenath Shenoy (5), Sriganesh (4.5), Arjun G.V. (4), Suhrith K (4), Lakshith (4), Mahant D. Hatapaki (4), and Saketh (4); Under 13 Girls: Priyadarshini Mulloli (5), Suhenaa Suma Darshan (4), Vasundhara (3.5), Avani B.S (3.5), Swasthi Bhat (3.5), and Rishika R. Rai (3.5); Under 11 Boys: Dhruva P. (5.5), Aditya Menon (5), Sasmith A. Suvarna (5), Thanmay S. Bhat (5), Praneel Rai M. (4.5), Nikhil Vikram K.S. (4.5), Sushruth S. Bhat (4), Chinmay S. Bhat (4), Vikramadithya (4), and Ancil Pinto (4); Under 11 Girls: Shanvi S. Ballal (4.5), Siri M. Bhat (4.5), Vaibhavi J. Bangera (4), Preetika K. (4), Shreeka S. Hegde, (3) and Nikshitha R. (3); Under 9 Boys: Jagrut Anand Devadiga (6), Kausthubha Ishwar (5), Arjun Kunder (5), Sarthak Anand Devadiga (5), Shamanth G. Bhat (4.5), Venkatesh B. Nayak (4), Milind Shetty (4), Gonna Harshik (4), Chinmay G Hegde (4), and Ritvik J Suvarna (4); Under 9 Girls: Medha G. Bhat (5), Mitali Shetty (4), Kunjal Vinayak Raskar (4), Sheershikaa G.K. (3), Shlaaghana G.K. (3), and Arushi H. D’Silva (3).