The Hindu in School Chess contest tomorrow

Spot registration is allowed for the fourth Edition of The Hindu In School Chess Tournament on Sunday at the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), Bejai.

The tournament is open to students from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts.

The tournament starts at 9.30 a.m. and will be conducted for boys and girls separately under three categories — under 11, under 13 and under 15 on a Swiss league basis. Entry fee is ₹150 per participant.

Spot entries will be accepted till 9 a.m. Participants should bring their own boards and clocks. They have to produce the printout of the payment acknowledgement for online registration along with the school identity card at the venue.

The top three winners of each category in boys and girls will get tropies, cash prizes, and a certificate. Those getting the next seven places will receive medals and certificates while all participants would get participation certificates.

SyndicateBank is the associate partner of the event and Corporation Bank, CFAL, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. are the regional partners.

For registration please call, Surendra Shetty-9448279124, M.S. Madhava-9035566695 or The Hindu office -0824-2417575 or email us at mlrcir@thehindu.co.in.