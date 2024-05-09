The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling in Mangaluru on May 11

The 22nd edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling, 2024, will be held at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel Circle in Mangaluru on Saturday.

The event, to be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will provide guidance on UPSC examination, CET counselling, NEET counselling from Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) while also career guidance on courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Fashion Designing, Journalism, Animation, Performing Arts, Management, Engineering, Medicine, Architecture and many more.

It will provide a platform to connect students and parents with experts and educational institutions. The event also helps students make the right decisions after getting the right counselling and guidance.

M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, will inaugurate the event and deliver a motivational speech.

B. Sanjeeva Rai, Correspondent, Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Mangaluru and also a senior doctor will be the guest of honour and release the career counselling book.

Sidharth GoyaI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mangaluru city, will speak on facing UPSC examinations.

Mahabalesh Shetty K., Professor & HOD, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Deralakatte, Mangaluru, will speak on medical profession. R.G. D’Souza, principal, Yenepoya Institute of Technology Moodbidri, will speak on engineering courses. Syed Sadath Pasha, UPSC Coach & Career Counsellor, CIGMA India will speak on alternative career options. Sacheth Suvarna, Nodal Officer, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), will speak on CET counselling.

There will be free entry for students. Registration starts at 9 a.m. All participating students will get a free career counselling book.

Platinum Sponsor of the event is Presidency University& REVA university.

Gold Sponsor: Gitam University, RV University, SRM University AP, Mahindra University, Hindustan Group of Institutions Chennai, Cambridge Institute of Technology & Ramaiah University of applied sciences.

Silver Sponsor: Christ University, JSS Science & Technology University, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Vidyavardhaka College of Enginering, Indian Institute of Fashion Technology, Soundarya Institutions, SRM IST RAMAPURAM CAMPUS, Chanakya University, CMR University, East Point Group of Institution, Karnataka State Open University, Malnad College of Engineering, IIBS, Kammavari Sangha Institute of Technology, St Joseph Engineering College & S-VYASA Deemed to be University.

Associate Sponsor: SDM Dharwad, Shaheen Independent P U College, Khaja Bandanawaz University, Sharnbasva University, KLE Technological University, Visvesvaraya Technological University(VTU), BLDE Association Vijayapura, Karnataka Bank, Navkis College of Engineering.

Regional Sponsor: Parivarthana Business School

For details, contact: 9448160126.

