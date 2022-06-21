The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2022 in Mangaluru on June 25

It will take place at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall in Ramakrishna College from 9.30 a.m.

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling, 2022 will be held in Mangaluru on June 25 at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall in Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel Circle from 9.30 a.m.

The event will cover educational topics like CET, Engineering and Medicine, general education (offbeat courses), Law, Pure Science, Arts, Science & Commerce and Management. The event sets a benchmark in educational and professional guidance. It acts as a platform to connect students and parents with speakers and educational institutions. The event also helps students to take the right decisions after getting the necessary counselling and guidance.

Prof. M. S. Moodithaya, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University will inaugurate the event.

A resource person from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will guide the students on the CET counselling process. Surfraz J Hasim, Principal, P A First Grade College and also a psychologist, Benita Davis, a doctor (surgery) from Father Muller Medical College and Hospital and a resource person from Bengaluru based CIGMA, a career counselling and training organisation, will guide the students.

Event sponsors

Platinum Sponsor for the event is Presidency University, Bengaluru. The Gold Sponsors are Cambridge Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, and Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumakuru. Silver Sponsors for the event are: ACS College of Engineering, Bengaluru; K. S. Group of Institutions, Bengaluru; Rajarajeswari College of Engineering, Bengaluru; Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumakuru; Soundarya Institute of Management and Science, Bengaluru; Universal Group of Institutions, Bengaluru, Atria Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, and TAPMI, a unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru.

Other associate sponsors are: CMR University, Bengaluru, Karnataka State Open Univeristy, Mysuru; Shaheen Group of Institutions, Bidar, and Sri Sairam College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

The banking partner for the Mangaluru event is Canara Bank and the venue sponsor is Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Mangaluru.

Timings and details

The timings for registration is from 9 a.m. The event will be held between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more detail, contact 9448160126. Entry is free.

All participating students will get a free career guidance handbook.