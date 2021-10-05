The Hindu and MCF launch Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

The event was organised at Lourdes Central School in Bejai

The Hindu and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd. (MCF) on Monday launched the week-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme at the Lourdes Central School here.

Speaking on the occasion, MCF Director (Works), Prabhakar Rao said that Indians should be proud of the achievements the country has registered in the last 75 years. The country has witnessed tremendous growth post independence and is on par with almost all big powers of the world.

Mr. Rao said the country could maintain this tempo and register further growth if the younger generation imbibes courage and integrity, besides loving their country. He said everyone has come to respect the unity in diversity that has resulted in growth. MCF, Mr. Rao said, has been contributing to the country’s growth in a significant way. Just as the human body requires nutrients for its growth, the soil too needs nutrients when it comes to food production. That is exactly what MCF has been doing by producing chemical fertilizer for farmers.

Praising the initiative, school principal Rev. Fr. Robert D’Souza said by developing positive thoughts, one could overcome any challenge. Instead of blaming others for one’s failure, one has to develop positive attitude. The students in their young age could grow to be treasures for the country if they develop integrity, he said, urging them to learn the independence struggle to understand the value of freedom they are enjoying at present. It is also essential for them to get a peak into farming activities to know the value of food and difficulties associated with food production, Fr. D’Souza said.

Motivational speaker Vishal R. Nayak spoke on ‘Way of Thinking-Next Generation Leadership,’ on the occasion.

The Hindu and MCF have jointly organised painting and patriotic songs competitions for students up to Class X in the city limits to mark the celebrations.

On Tuesday, a session introducing the freedom struggle and making of the Constitution has been organised for students of SDM College of Business Management here at 10 a.m.