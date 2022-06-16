Text on Narayana Guru should be in social science textbook: Billava leaders

Despite assurance by the State govt. on its inclusion, the text has been removed

The Billava leaders on Thursday demanded that the text on social reformer Narayana Guru, which has been removed from the revised social science textbook, should be included as supplementary text of the new textbook.

Talking to reporters, Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike State President Satyajit Surathkal said that Karnataka Government had assured that the text on Narayana Guru will be retained in the revised social science part-1 text book of Class 10 when it comes in print.

The new text book has been printed and the text on reformers Narayana Guru and Periyar continues to be missing. “The State Government should act as per its assurance and the missing text should be part of the new text book. This text should be part of the supplementary text of new text book. We will take up a campaign for inclusion of the text,” he said.

R. Padmaraj, the Treasurer of the Managing Committee of Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara Temple, which is established by Narayana Guru, said following uproar, the State Government has included the missing text on Narayana Guru and Periyar in the revised new First Language Kannada textbook for Class 10. “But this does not serve purpose as it will not reach all Class 10 students. We insist on inclusion of text on Narayana Guru in the social science textbook,” he said.

On the delay in raising the issue, Mr. Padmaraj said that the new revised textbook has come in print recently. “We now have evidence to show omission of Narayana Guru text from the social science text book. If the State Government truly believes in One Caste One Religion philosophy of Narayana Guru, then the missing text should be part of social science textbook,” he said and added, “I am hopeful of inclusion as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reiterated that Government has open mind on correcting mistakes in the revision.”